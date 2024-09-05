Accorto Joins Global Institute for Novel Nicotine

Accorto Regulatory Solutions has joined the Global Institute for Novel Nicotine (GINN), an organization dedicated to advancing tobacco harm reduction through supporting the research and development of non-vaporized tobacco alternatives for adult smokers. The GINN also promotes compliance standards, focusing on youth access prevention, responsible marketing and product quality.

Accorto Chief Scientific Officer Vince Angelico will join the GINN’s science and standards committee, which helps shape regulatory recommendations for the industry.

“Becoming a member of GINN is a pivotal move in our ongoing commitment to advancing public health through robust, evidence-based regulation,” said Accorto Regulatory Solutions CEO Tom Beaudet in a statement. “GINN’s dedication to upholding industry integrity and prioritizing consumer safety mirrors our own values. We are eager to collaborate with fellow members to drive impactful progress in the tobacco harm reduction space.”

Through this collaboration, Accorto Regulatory Solutions aims to contribute to the development of comprehensive, science-driven regulations that will enhance public health outcomes and promote responsible industry practices. Additionally, Accorto says it is dedicated to helping GINN members with novel, science-backed reduced-risk products fortify their regulatory applications, enabling these products to reach the market.

“Accorto Regulatory Solutions joining GINN marks a significant step forward in our shared mission to advance tobacco harm reduction through evidence-based regulation,” said GINN Director Shem Baldeosingh. “Accorto’s deep expertise in regulatory compliance and their commitment to public health align perfectly with GINN’s core values. We are particularly excited about Dr. Vince Angelico’s involvement in our science and standards committee, as it will further enhance our ability to develop comprehensive, science-driven regulatory frameworks that support the safe and responsible marketing of reduced-risk nicotine products.”