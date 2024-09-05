Retailers Urged to Prioritize Training

The U.S. We Card program is encouraging retailers to make employee training a top priority in promoting responsible retailing of age restricted products.

In addition to educating staff, retailers should update in-store signage, gauge employee performance through “mystery shopping,” and compare their store practices against We Card’s Guide to Best Practices, according to the organization.

“There are lots of changes in laws, regulations and age restricted products sold at retail,” said We Card President Doug Anderson in a statement. “In September, we kick off Awareness Month with a focus on elements that help reduce underage access: effective employee training that ensures retail employees are trained-and-confident and ready to deny underage purchase attempts of tobacco, vaping and nicotine pouch products.”

To ensure compliance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration inspects up to 9,000 stores per month. Simultaneously, state government authorities also measure retailers’ compliance with state youth access laws.

“Keeping tobacco, vaping products, nicotine pouches and all age-restricted products out of the hands of everyone under 21 years old is our top priority,” said Lyle Beckwith, senior vice president of government relations for the National Association of Convenience Stores and a We Card founding board member.

“A well-trained staff helps stores establish a reputation as a responsible retailer in their communities.”