Zimbabwe Growers Start Planting Irrigated Tobacco

Tobacco farmers in Zimbabwe started planting irrigated tobacco this week, with many expressing optimism about the upcoming growing season, reports The Herald.

Zimbabwe law stipulates Sept. 1 as the earliest legislative date for transplanting tobacco from the seedbed to the field. The bulk of rain-fed tobacco crop will be planted from late October to early December.

Most irrigated tobacco is grown by contracted growers who get their inputs on time. About 95 percent of the country’s crop is grown by contracted farmers.

“We have high hopes this season following the weather forecast so farmers are in the fields,” said Tobacco Farmers Union Trust President Victor Mariranyika.

Zimbabwean growers earned $793.18 million from 231.47 million kg in tobacco sales during the most recent marketing season, compared with $896.38 million from 295.94 million kg the previous year.

However, most farmers made more money than in the prior season, leaving them in a good position for the upcoming growing season.