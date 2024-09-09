Illicit Market Remains a Concern: KPMG

European smokers bought more than 35 billion illicit cigarettes in 2023, accounting for 8.3 percent of total EU cigarette consumption, according to a KPMG study commissioned by Philip Morris Products.

Counterfeit cigarettes remain one of the main sources of illicit tobacco consumption in the region, with 12.7 billion (36 percent) cigarettes consumed, as criminal networks increasingly target higher-taxed and higher-priced markets. Overall, governments in the EU lost an estimated €11.6 billion (12.82 billion) in tax revenue, up from €11.3 billion in 2022. France is still leading the ranking as the country with the largest illicit consumption in all of Europe, with 16.8 billion illicit cigarettes and an estimated €7.3 billion in tax revenues lost.

“We are witnessing an evolution of organized crime groups in Europe, as they are increasingly locating production facilities nearer Western European countries,” said PMI Senior Vice President of External Affairs Christos Harpantidis in a statement.

“We consider this phenomenon to be a direct consequence of failed policy approaches that have not done enough to curb illicit trade and reduce smoking prevalence, and it is putting consumers, governments, legitimate businesses, and society alike at risk.”