JT Launches Mayfair Gold RYO

Japan Tobacco International U.K. has launched Mayfair Gold Rolling Tobacco 30g in England, Scotland and Wales.

“Ultra value” remains the fastest-growing segment in the British tobacco category, and Mayfair Gold Rolling Tobacco offers a premium quality Virginia tobacco at a recommended retail price of £18.50 ($24.22) per 30g pouch.

The launch builds on the success of Mayfair Gold factory-made cigarettes, which have achieved a retail sales value of £46.7 million since debuting in September 2023 and is the fastest growing factory-made cigarette brand in Independent & Symbol Groups in the last 12 months.

The continued demand for lower-priced options has led to an increase in growth of ultra value tobacco products. According to JTI, Mayfair Gold Rolling Tobacco 30g represents a great opportunity for retailers to capitalize on an established heritage brand at an ultra-value price point.

“We find new product launches are helpful for our business across all categories, even in tobacco where customers are more brand loyal,” said Aruna Patel of Rons News in Worcestershire. “Mayfair is a popular brand, and we’d recommend Mayfair Gold to other retailers, as price is the main factor for our customers.”

“The ultra-value price point remains the key focus for us, with 60 percent of all sales volumes coming from this sector,” said Mark McGuiness, marketing director at JTI U.K. “We are continuing to innovate our offering in this area with the launch of a heritage brand, Mayfair Gold, into the RYO [roll-your-own] category.”