Joel Sherman Passes Away

Joel J. Sherman, former president and CEO of Nat Sherman, passed away Sept. 9 in New Jersey surrounded by his family.

Sherman was known for his passion for craftsmanship and maintaining the brand’s dedication to excellence. Throughout his career, he received many industry honors and awards, including TMA’s “Giant of the Industry” award in 2014. He served as director of the Tobacco Merchants Association and was an active participant in, and board member of, several other industry associations.

There will be a service for Sherman on Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. at Riverside Memorial Chapel in New York City.