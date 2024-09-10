Smokeless Surge

“While Marlboro continues to lead as the most valuable tobacco brand for the 10th consecutive year, the industry is undergoing significant transformation,” said Richard Haigh, global managing director at Brand Finance.

“The rise of smokeless alternatives like IQOS highlights shifting consumer preferences and changing market dynamics. Earlier this year, BAT’s announcement of a $31.5 billion impairment on the value of some of its U.S. cigarette brands marked the first significant write-down in a major market.

“Acknowledging the reality that the market for traditional cigarettes is shrinking and taking action should be seen both as a bold and an important step in addressing an existential problem for the company. With eight out of the top 10 brands experiencing declines in value, tobacco giants must be brave in admitting market shifts and strategically planning their next moves to sustain global dominance and relevance.”

Chesterfield (brand value $3.1 billion) has maintained its brand value year-on-year and advanced one position to seventh place. The brand has seen a rise in shipment volume, with an 8 percent increase in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a 14 percent increase for the full year, which has contributed to its stable brand value this year.

The latest rankings highlight the dominance of U.S. tobacco brands, which make up a remarkable 92 percent of the total brand value in the ranking, totaling $61 billion. Only two brands in the ranking are from outside the U.S., the U.K.’s Rothmans (brand value down 8 percent to $2.9 billion) and Indonesia’s Sampoerna (brand value down 12 percent to $2.7 billion).