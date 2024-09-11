CoEHAR to Open Branch in Indonesia

The Center of Excellence for the acceleration of Harm Reduction (CoEHAR) at the University of Catania, Italy, signed a letter of intent with the Universitas Padjadjaran to create a new CoEHAR branch in Indonesia. The branch will serve as a regional center for research, outreach and education on smoking harm reduction in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to statistics from the World Health Organization and other groups, Indonesia had nearly 80 million smokers aged 15 and older in 2022. This places the country third in the world in terms of the number of tobacco users. Conventional cigarette smoking remains the second-highest risk factor in Indonesia.

“The research conducted by the CoEHAR team at the University of Catania is changing the world, contributing to the revolution of policies aimed at protecting public health in many countries,” said CoEHAR founder Riccardo Polosa in a statement. “Supporting the CoEHAR efforts in Indonesia is a great source of pride for us but also a promise of further commitment to change the fate of a country plagued by unhealthy habits and lifestyles.”

“Low[-income] and middle-income countries in the Asian region represent a different and multifaceted field of investigation and activity,” said CoEHAR Director Giovanni Li Volti. “Our goal is to enhance research activities by developing joint projects that can fully utilize both the human and technological resources of all the universities and institutions involved, which will contribute to change and the exchange of knowledge and skills.”

Previously, the universities had already agreed to promote joint research, mobility and training in the field of smoking harm reduction.