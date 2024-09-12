New Canadian Rules Trigger Pouch Shortage

Canada’s new restriction on nicotine pouch sales have left many users scrambling to find the product, reports Western Standard.

On Aug. 28, the federal government prohibited the sale of nicotine pouches in convenience stores and banned flavors. Modern oral products can now only be legally sold behind the counter in pharmacies.

In the immediate wake of the ban, some consumers reported difficulty finding the nicotine pouches, as many Canadian pharmacies do not have them in stock yet, and some do not plan to carry the products.

Health Canada licensed Imperial Tobacco Canada’s (ITCAN) Zonnic nicotine pouches last year, but officials now say they have become too easy for young people to obtain.

Tobacco harm reduction proponents say the recent measure has made pouches harder to find for adults who use them to stop smoking. Earlier this year, ITCAN launched a public awareness campaign about its Zonnic nicotine pouches. The company said it aimed to dispel myths and prove accurate, science-based information about nicotine-replacement therapies and Zonnic’s potential role in reducing smoking in Canada.