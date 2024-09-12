New Tobacco Rules Worse Than Covid: Critics

Indonesia’s planned new tobacco restrictions may cause greater economic damage than the coronavirus pandemic, critics warned.

Franky Sibarani, deputy head of the Indonesian Employers Association, said Government Regulation No. 28 of 2024 on Health and the Ministerial Regulation on Tobacco Products and Electronic Cigarette Bill could have a bigger impact on workers than Covid-19.

“Our incomes did slow down during the Covid-19 pandemic, but the companies could still overcome the situation,” he was quoted as saying by Tempo. “There were layoffs, but this time [the government] will halt the industry.”

The new legislation calls for the elimination of tobacco brand identities through the standardization of tobacco packaging, the implementation of stricter tar and nicotine limits, and new geographic restrictions on where tobacco can be sold, among other measures.

Sudarto of the Federation of Cigarette, Tobacco, Food and Beverage Workers—All-Indonesian Workers Union noted that the tobacco industry employs around 6 million people in Indonesia. Even if the regulation targets the distribution of tobacco products, he argued, any reduced sales would still impact workers and tobacco farmers.

“We are not anti-regulation, but they must not interfere with job security and income security as part of protected worker’s rights,” Sudarto said.