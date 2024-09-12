R Street Urges Tobacco Policy Revamp

The R Street Institute, a U.S. think tank promoting free markets and limited government, has published the first of three papers on tobacco issues and policy. Authored by Resident Senior Fellow Jeffrey Smith, the first installment addresses the health risks of smoking through the lens of preserving individual liberty.

According to the R Street Institute, new reduced-risk products, such as e-cigarettes, oral nicotine and heat-not-burn products, offer smokers an unprecedented opportunity to reduce their health risks by transitioning to less harmful methods of nicotine consumption.

However, the U.S. regulatory environment makes it nearly impossible for such products to enter the market. In addition, consumers must contend with considerable volumes of misinformation. As a result, too many Americans continue to die and suffer from smoking-related diseases.

The R Street Institute urges industry stakeholders, regulatory bodies and public health experts to work together—instead of in opposition—to reduce smoking-related death rates and provide smokers with safer options.