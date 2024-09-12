Republic Launches Plastic-Free Tips

Republic Technologies has launched Just Paper plastic-free filter tips in the United Kingdom, reports Talking Retail.

According to Republic Technologies, Just Paper filters provide consumers with an experience that is similar to that of traditional cellulose acetate filters, but with a lower environmental impact.

“The Just Paper range represents a breakthrough in the development of filter tips with a significantly reduced impact on the environment,” said Gavin Anderson, sales and marketing director at Republic Technologies (UK).

“We know that there’s more to do on this journey, but innovation of this kind is a major step for the brand and category. We’re confident that it will attract new shoppers to Swan, strengthening its position as the brand of choice for retailers and roll-your-own shoppers.”