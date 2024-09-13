Poland Sets Tobacco Export Record

At the end of 2023, the net value of Polish tobacco exports (exports minus imports) reached $3.97 billion, the highest since recordkeeping began, according to the Ministry of Economic Development and Technology.

Poland was the world’s largest importer and second-largest exporter of tobacco and tobacco substitutes in 2023. China and Germany exported tobacco worth $9.18 billion and $3.39 billion, respectively, that year.

In terms of value, the main destinations of Polish tobacco products were Germany ($2.56 billion) billion, Spain ($677 million) and Italy ($550 million)

Poland’s largest non-EU customers included the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and Algeria in 2023.

In terms of production, the country ranked only 31st last year, with an output of 22 million kg. By the end of 2023, there were about 3,500 tobacco growers registered in Poland.

Poland’s rise to prominence in the global tobacco trade was driven in part entry into the European Union on May 1, 2004, after which many international tobacco companies invested in the country. EU membership has enabled Poland to better integrate into European supply chains, and local manufacturing has become more competitively priced.

In 2023, Polish exports of tobacco products continued to grow, although the growth rate leveled off due to stricter regulations, rising production costs and changing consumer preferences. For example, domestic consumption has decreased significantly. Today, approximately 24 of Poles smoke, down from a peak of 40 percent in previous decades.