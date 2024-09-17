New Zealand Cracks Down on Illegal Nicotine Sales

New Zealand has started sentencing to repeat violators of its cigarette and vape laws, according to the ministry of health.

Christchurch tobacco retailer Canteros received a fine of NZD28,000 for eight breaches of the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Act. The violations related to the selling, labelling, and advertising of cigars.

The owner and an employee of Discount Specialist were fined a total of NZD8,000 for repeatedly selling single cigarettes and allowing tobacco products to be visible to the public inside the store.

While infringement notices with fees of NZ500 are routinely issued for sales of regulated products to minors, this chain of prosecutions is among the strongest action to be taken against illegal vape and cigarette sales to date.

In August, a Christchurch dairy owner was fined NZD56,000 under the act.

“A significant majority of retailers comply with the law and do not sell restricted products to young people, though it’s disappointing to see some retailers fail to abide by the law and sell cigarettes or vapes to children and young people,” said Jo Pugh, compliance manager at the national public health service.

“This compliance work is a high priority for the health agencies. We will continue to monitor and identify retailers who are not complying with the law.”