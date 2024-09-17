Tax Hike Sparks ‘Chaos’ in Jordan Market

Jordan’s recent tobacco tax hike has sparked turmoil in the market, reports Roya News.

Smokers reported price differences of JOD1 ($1.41) or more for the same brand across various shops. Some suspect traders have been exploiting the tax increase to boost their profits.

Critics are urging the government to standardize prices.

On Sept. 12, the government approved an amended special tax system for 2024, adjusting tobacco taxes to align with the national strategy to discourage tobacco use.

The revision aims to curb the spread of electronic smoking devices, particularly among children, and to address the disparities in taxes between traditional cigarettes and their alternatives.