Senate Insists on Exceptions to Ad Ban

The Swiss Senate is insisting on exceptions to nationwide restrictions on tobacco advertising poised to take force, reports Swissinfo.

In a 2022 ballot, a majority of voters and most of the country’s cantons backed a proposal to ban all tobacco and e-cigarette advertising that may reach young people in Switzerland.

Both chambers of Parliament are now debating how to implement the successful popular initiative.

On Sept. 16, the Senate approved the bill by 28 votes to 12 with four abstentions. However, lawmakers stopped short of a comprehensive ban by maintaining exceptions for tobacco advertising in public places that are neither accessible nor visible to minors and for mobile sales staff in publicly accessible places.

The ball is now back in the House of Representatives’ court.