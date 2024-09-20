Tucker Carlson to Launch Nicotine Pouch

Tucker Carlson plans to introduce a nicotine-pouch brand called Alp in November, reports The Wall Street Journal.

The conservative U.S. political commentator said he decided to enter the tobacco business because of the way Zyn manufacturer Philip Morris International responded to an off-color remark made he made in 2023 about America’s bestselling nicotine pouch.

Until recently, Carlson styled himself as an unofficial spokesman for Zyn. He talked up the brand on frequent podcast appearances. “The truth is, Zyn is a powerful work enhancer, and also a male enhancer, if you know what I mean,” Carlson told comedian Theo Von in an interview last October.

Carlson’s representatives then pitched PMI on forming a partnership with the brand. The multinational declined, citing Carlson’s commentary.

“While we understand that these may be Mr. Carlson’s views, or made in jest, these statements lack a scientific foundation,” the tobacco company wrote. “Given Mr. Carlson’s popularity and reach, these statements could promote a misunderstanding and misuse of our products.”

Carlson said the message enraged him.

“Of course I wasn’t making a medical claim about their product. I was just joking,” he told The Wall Street Journal. “So I thought: ‘I’m going to launch my own product that’s not controlled by, you know, humorless, left-wing drones.’”

Last month, a Turning Point Brands subsidiary filed a trademark application for the Alp brand name and its logo, which depicts a winking man in a cowboy hat. The company currently sells a moist nicotine pouch called Fre.

Alp will come in three nicotine strengths—three milligrams, six milligrams and nine milligrams. Zyn in the U.S. is available only in three milligram and six milligram versions. Another key difference is that Alp pouches are moist, while Zyn pouches are dry, like tiny tea bags, until they are tucked into the cheek, according to Carlson.