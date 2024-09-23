Illicit Cigarette Market Shrinks in Ukraine

The share of illicit products in Ukraine’s tobacco market dropped to 14.6 percent in July, down from 19.1 percent at the start of the year, reports UNN, citing data from the “Monitoring of the illegal trade in tobacco products in Ukraine” study.

According to Kantar Ukraine, the state misses out on estimated UAH23 billion ($556. 01 million) in tax income as a result of duty-avoiding tobacco. The volume of the illicit cigarette market in Ukraine is estimated at 6.65 billion units.

Oleksandr Ruvin, director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said that despite recent progress efforts to combat the illicit cigarette trade were not as effective as they could be.

“At one time, we had an idea to create a thematic register of manufacturers. The State Tax Service provided us with a list of companies licensed to sell tobacco products—more than 50 representatives. The companies were supposed to provide us with reference product samples. We received some of the information, but this work is not being used as effectively as it could be,” he was quoted as saying.