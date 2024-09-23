Economist Impact Event Canceled Over Tobacco Ties

The Economist Impact’s 10th annual world cancer series, which was scheduled to happen in Brussels at the end of the month, has been canceled over concerns with Economist Impact’s ties with the tobacco industry, reports The Guardian.

Economist Impact is part of the Economist Group, which owns the weekly The Economist magazine.

The cancer series boasted “shaping the cancer control agenda.” The event had attracted over 300 attendees and 80 speakers. However, after it came to light that the Economist Impact had ties to PMI and JTI, many speakers and attendees pulled out.

“This decision stems from the fact that UICC [the Union for International Cancer Control] has learned that Economist Impact works with Philip Morris International and Japan Tobacco International,” the UICC said in a statement following its decision not to attend the event.

“UICC has a longstanding policy of not engaging with the tobacco industry, in alignment with the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control. This policy reflects our commitment to public health and our dedication to reducing the global burden of cancer.”

After participants began withdrawing from the event, Ian Hemming, managing director of Economist Impact events, announced cancellation of the conference.

“We have noted the concerns of the cancer community about Economist Impact’s work sponsored by tobacco companies,” Hemming wrote in an email to participants. “We have a longstanding policy that we do not accept sponsorship from tobacco companies for Economist Impact’s healthcare-related work or events. We respect the choice made by some speakers and sponsors not to attend the summit.”

“Due to these changes, we have canceled this year’s event,” said an Economist Group spokesperson.