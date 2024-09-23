Indonesia Urged to Raise Tobacco Taxes

An Indonesian health ministry official has recommended higher cigarette taxes to deter consumption, reports the Antara news agency. Cigarettes are cheaper and more easily accessible in Indonesia than they are in many comparable countries.

“The urgency of increasing the excise is to prevent the public from easily obtaining cigarettes with a cheap price in Indonesia,” Benget Saragih, a member of the ministry’s working team for tobacco disease control, was quoted as saying by.

Nearly 38 percent of Indonesia’s 270 million people smoke—a much higher share than in neighboring countries such as Singapore. With this figure, Indonesia ranks 13th in the world in terms of cigarette consumption, Saragih said.

The number of deaths caused by cigarette consumption has reached 8 million per year, according to Saragih. Seven million of the deaths are due to active smoking and the remaining 1.2 million due to passive smoking, he added.