Trump Vows to Save Flavored Vapes

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said he will save flavored e-cigarettes if re-elected, according to Newsmax.

“I saved flavored vaping in 2019, and it greatly helped people get off smoking,” Trump wrote in a Sept. 20 post on his Truth Social account. “I raised the age to 21, keeping it away from the ‘kids.’ Kamala and Joe want everything banned, killing small businesses all over the country. I’ll save vaping again.”

In his first term, Trump promised to crack down on sales of flavored products but then backtracked, saying vaping could help people stop smoking. Trump’s watered-down proposal banned the sale of all sweet and fruity flavored vape pods and cartridges but allowed gas stations and convenience stores to continue selling menthol cartridges and vapes. It also allowed vape shops to sell a broad range of e-cigarette liquids in open-tank vaping systems.

Free market advocates and small business vape shop owners and vape-makers supported the new proposals while anti-tobacco advocates accused Trump of caving to pressure from the nicotine business.