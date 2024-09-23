Trump Vows to Save Flavored Vapes
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said he will save flavored e-cigarettes if re-elected, according to Newsmax.
“I saved flavored vaping in 2019, and it greatly helped people get off smoking,” Trump wrote in a Sept. 20 post on his Truth Social account. “I raised the age to 21, keeping it away from the ‘kids.’ Kamala and Joe want everything banned, killing small businesses all over the country. I’ll save vaping again.”
In his first term, Trump promised to crack down on sales of flavored products but then backtracked, saying vaping could help people stop smoking. Trump’s watered-down proposal banned the sale of all sweet and fruity flavored vape pods and cartridges but allowed gas stations and convenience stores to continue selling menthol cartridges and vapes. It also allowed vape shops to sell a broad range of e-cigarette liquids in open-tank vaping systems.
Free market advocates and small business vape shop owners and vape-makers supported the new proposals while anti-tobacco advocates accused Trump of caving to pressure from the nicotine business.
The Vapor Technology Association (VTA) welcomed Trump’s latest comments.
“Today, VTA had the opportunity to meet with President Donald J. Trump,” wrote VTA Executive Director Tony Abboud on Sept. 20. “We had a wide-ranging conversation, and we thanked President Trump for taking two bold and decisive actions in 2019: Saving flavored vapes for adults and protecting youth by raising the age to 21.”
“Since then, youth vaping has dropped to an all-time low, and many adults have used flavored vaping to quit smoking. VTA’s meeting with President Trump represents a great day for small businesses across America who fear the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to shut down small businesses and deprive adults who smoke of their flavored vaping products. We are pleased that former President Trump is continuing to fight for vapers.”