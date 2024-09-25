Farmers Scramble to Save Leaf Ahead of Storm

Tobacco farmers in Cuba scrambled to secure thousands of tons of cigar tobacco ahead of Tropical Storm Helene, which was expected to unleash mudslides and flooding on the island, reports Reuters.

Helene was churning about 277 km south of the western tip of Cuba as it barreled northwest, with maximum sustained winds of 72 kph, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Sept. 24.

Forecasters predict Helene will strengthen quickly over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico to become a major hurricane, packing winds as high as 185 kph.

A hurricane watch and tropical storm warnings were in effect across the western third of Cuba, while the capital Havana was expected to see heavy rain and more moderate winds.

The storm is expected to move north later in the week over parts of Georgia, Tennessee and Kentucky, bringing isolated flash and urban flooding, the U.S. National Weather Service said.