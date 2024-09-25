New Film Looks at European Tobacco Harm Reduction

Independent filmmaker David Hanin from Oneshot Media launched a documentary on the European Union’s attitude toward tobacco harm reduction, according to the U.K. Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA).

The film, titled Shut Up and Smoke, features a number of medical and industry experts calling for a better understanding of vaping and its potential for tobacco harm reduction. John Dunne, UKVIA director general, is one of those interviewed on the role of vapes in helping the millions of smokers to quit and the importance of vape flavors in achieving this.