New Smoking Rules Take Effect Next Month

Malaysia’s new tobacco law will take effect Oct. 1, reports Malay Mail.

The law covers regulations related to the registration, sale, packaging and labeling of smoking products, along with restrictions on smoking in public places.

The new legislation also covers electronic cigarettes.

The law seeks to prohibit the sale and purchase of tobacco products, smoking materials and tobacco substitutes to minors, as well as the provision of any smoking-related services to those under the age of 18.

Health groups have repeatedly urged the government to expedite the enforcement of new law, especially following a controversial decision last year by former Health Minister Zaliha Mustafa to remove liquid nicotine from the poisons list.