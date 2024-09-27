GVA Reiterates Commitment to Helping Smokers Quit

One year after its founding, the Global Vape Alliance (GVA) met in Dortmund, Germany, to renew its commitment helping smokers quit cigarettes and improve their health.

With members from the U.S., Europe, and China, the GVA reviewed the regulatory and business environment in their respective regions and hosted a networking event for over 200 industry leaders and CEOs that were attending the InterTabac exhibition in Dortmund at the weekend.

The GVA supports consumers in switching from harmful cigarettes to less harmful vaping products, aiding global public health efforts. The alliance focuses on youth protection through responsible marketing. It strives to balance accessible alternatives for smokers with ecological concerns, helping evolve tobacco control policies.

The GVA said it will continue to cooperate on five critical issues: regulation compliance, industry promotion, public health, environment protection and the engagement against the black market.