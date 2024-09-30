PMI Seeks Dismissal of Zyn Lawsuit

Philip Morris International and its Swedish Match North America subsidiary have asked a U.S. federal judge in Connecticut to dismiss a lawsuit claiming they falsely marketed nicotine pouches as safe and targeted adolescents, according to the USA Herald.

In July, Florida resident Ethan Norris filed a court case claiming that Philip Morris and Swedish Match marketed Zyn nicotine pouches to adolescents by promoting them as a healthy alternative to tobacco. The lawsuit suggests the companies misled consumers by highlighting the pouches’ “food-grade flavorings” and “natural additives.” Norris further alleges that the companies employed social media influencers to target younger consumers.

In its motion filed Sept. 24, PMI argues that the lawsuit is preempted by federal law, as the labeling of its Zyn nicotine pouches is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In a separate motion, Swedish Match North America made similar argument, and added that because Norris is a Florida resident who purchased and used the products in Florida, the case has no direct connection to Connecticut.

PMI urged the court to dismiss the lawsuit or require Norris to provide a more specific complaint.