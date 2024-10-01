Australia’s new vape rules take effect today.

As of Oct. 1, 2024, people aged 18 years and older can buy vapes from participating pharmacies with a nicotine concentration of 20 mg/mL or less without a prescription, where states and territory laws allow, according to the website of the Australian government’s Department of Health and Aged Care.

Prior to purchasing, consumers must speak with a pharmacists, discussing the product and dosage, along with other options to quit smoking and/or manage nicotine dependence. Consumers must also provide proof of age.

Pharmacies may sell only one month’s supply to a given customer over the course of one month.

People under 18 years need a prescription to access vapes, where state and territory laws allow, to ensure they get appropriate medical advice and supervision.

People who need vapes with a higher concentration of nicotine than 20 mg/mL also need a prescription, regardless of their age.

Flavors are restricted to mint, menthol and tobacco, and vapes must adhere to plain pharmaceutical packaging standards.

The law targets commercial and criminal supply of vapes. Individuals, including people under 18 years, who have a small amount of vapes/vaping products for personal use will not be targeted under the law.