Global Synergy

As the tobacco industry changes and evolves, companies are adapting in different ways. Recently, KT International (KTI) and KT&G entered into a manufacturing license agreement, allowing KTI to manufacture and distribute KT&G’s products in Europe.

KT&G is a leading tobacco manufacturer in South Korea and the fifth largest in the world by sales volume, with an annual sales revenue of approximately KRW6 trillion ($4.5 billion). KTI, established in 2008, has built its reputation as one of Europe’s fastest-growing independent tobacco companies. The company has also earned recognition for its strong and credible footprint across Europe along with world-class production facilities within the European Union.

The agreement between the two companies was signed on Oct. 20, 2023. Under the terms of the deal, KTI received exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute KT&G’s products within the EU region for three years. The two companies have agreed to a market entry plan aimed at expanding into strategic markets within the Western European region, with a specific focus on KT&G’s Esse products. Esse, a flagship brand of KT&G, is renowned for its premium quality and holds the distinction of being the world’s bestselling super-slim cigarette brand. While the two companies will initially focus on Esse products, the product range expansion will be discussed and announced in due course.

Tobacco Reporter recently discussed the arrangement with Stuart Buchanan, chief commercial officer of KTI.