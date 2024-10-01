Global Synergy
By Marissa Dean
As the tobacco industry changes and evolves, companies are adapting in different ways. Recently, KT International (KTI) and KT&G entered into a manufacturing license agreement, allowing KTI to manufacture and distribute KT&G’s products in Europe.
KT&G is a leading tobacco manufacturer in South Korea and the fifth largest in the world by sales volume, with an annual sales revenue of approximately KRW6 trillion ($4.5 billion). KTI, established in 2008, has built its reputation as one of Europe’s fastest-growing independent tobacco companies. The company has also earned recognition for its strong and credible footprint across Europe along with world-class production facilities within the European Union.
The agreement between the two companies was signed on Oct. 20, 2023. Under the terms of the deal, KTI received exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute KT&G’s products within the EU region for three years. The two companies have agreed to a market entry plan aimed at expanding into strategic markets within the Western European region, with a specific focus on KT&G’s Esse products. Esse, a flagship brand of KT&G, is renowned for its premium quality and holds the distinction of being the world’s bestselling super-slim cigarette brand. While the two companies will initially focus on Esse products, the product range expansion will be discussed and announced in due course.
Tobacco Reporter recently discussed the arrangement with Stuart Buchanan, chief commercial officer of KTI.
Tobacco Reporter: Your company, KTI, entered into a partnership agreement with KT&G, one of the world’s largest cigarette producers. Why was KTI chosen as a partner of KT&G?
Stuart Buchanan: After three years of collaborative efforts leading to the signing of this agreement, we have developed a strong cultural fit between our two companies in terms of people and commercial objectives. We expect the synergy between our complementary brand portfolios to strengthen the market position of both companies. A significant amount of time has been taken to structure a competitive business model and to develop an innovative and consumer-relevant product portfolio that is consistent to the global objectives and standards of KT&G.
What necessitated this synergy?
The KT&G partnership is certainly our most significant and strategic partnership; however, we have other partnerships with large global players, and in most cases, these synergistic partnerships have developed through taking time upfront to understand each other’s strengths and weaknesses. This in itself is a process as it takes time to develop trust and a collaborative working environment that is open and transparent, particularly in cases where we are competitors in other parts of the world.
Why do you think more global players are forming partnerships with KTI?
When we started our international expansion, we were an unknown company, and we found it very difficult to find importers and distributors in strategic markets. From the outset in our first three proper international markets, Spain, France and the Czech Republic, we committed to working with credible world-class importers and giving them the level of service they would expect from a major multinational. By maintaining our business standards and building our corporate reputation, we now work with some of the world’s best partners, like KT&G, and new business is self-generating as we are the first point of call for credible, reliable partners.
Our corporate reputation extends beyond just how we operate externally in our markets but also how we operate internally through things like properly vetting our supplier base, health and safety for our employees and most recently our environmental and sustainability strategy where we have installed a 5 MW photovoltaic solar park to be sustainably self-sufficient for over 40 percent of our energy needs.
This is probably also our biggest learning; in building our corporate reputation by doing things properly from how we manage our business partners, our brand and product development, our people development, through to our investment strategy, sometimes takes longer, but the payback is significantly higher.
What is most important in your business? What is the strategic potential of your company and the key to your success?
First and foremost, our people. In both our production and commercial business units, we have prided ourselves on building a world-class organization with locally developed talent.
Operating across 70 countries, our commercial teams have developed not only the commercial acumen to compete with the world’s best, but we have embedded a culture where we understand and respect cultural differences. This applies not only to the professionalism with which our teams engage with many different countries and cultures but also in how we deploy our brand portfolio by being flexible to the consumer needs of different markets and consumer segments.
Secondly, our production capabilities. We have one of the world’s most modern factories and service these 70 countries from one factory. We are one of the few global companies across any category that services their total demand from one production facility. Whilst creating a highly complex production environment, it provides for global brand consistency and quality standards and a single point of business contact, which is seen as a significant benefit to our partners.
This is particularly relevant to European partnerships as we have a core production strength in being able to operate across this highly complex environment with multiple EU-driven product registration processes. This applies not only to physical production but also to logistics, product development, commercial contracts and market implementation.
What is your outlook for the future of the tobacco industry?
As a company, we fully respect and support sensible regulation for what is an adult category of choice. We do, however, recognize the role and growth of next-generation products (NGPs) and reduced-risk products and believe these will continue to become an integral part of a broadening category. We also support the recent moves across Europe to regulate these products along similar lines to traditional tobacco with regards to excise, legal age and product registration as it will provide higher levels of consumer protection against cheap, low-quality imports, particularly in the disposable vaping category.
Now that, in general, across Europe there is a much clearer regulatory outlook, we have recently launched our own NGP range under our brand in Spain and Bulgaria and aim to follow across major European markets, including Germany, the U.K., France, Czech and Italy, where we have a strong presence in our traditional cigarette brands.
Looking at the longer term horizon on the future of the category, I personally believe a natural consumer-driven balance will develop between cigars, pipe tobacco, rolling products, traditional cigarettes and NGPs, where each will have a place in the consumer repertoire.
How is KTI adapting to changing markets and consumer needs?
Tobacco and nicotine alternatives are a highly regulated category, and as such, it is difficult to provide the same level of consumer interaction as other categories, and to a large extent, price and brand value provide the key consumer drivers. That being said, in our traditional business, we have always believed in providing different and innovative formats that go beyond the traditional brand, price, value equation in driving purchase. It is one of the key reasons for our growth.
Does KTI have any plans to expand into reduced-risk products or other types of tobacco products aside from cigarettes and traditional leaf tobacco?
2023 saw the launch of our LIV brand, which is our noncombustible brand. We have launched a range of travel-friendly nicotine pouches as our first step into the noncombustible category.