Paper Explores U.K. Success in Tobacco Harm Reduction

The latest briefing paper from the Global State of Tobacco Harm Reduction (GSTHR), a project from public health agency Knowledge Action Change (KAC), focuses on the remarkable shift from smoking to vaping that has taken place in the United Kingdom in recent years.

“A smokefree UK? How research, policy and vapes have cut smoking rates” explores some of the reasons behind the U.K.’s rapid and growing embrace of vaping, and provides a case study showcasing the potential of tobacco harm reduction through the adoption of safer nicotine products, following KAC’s recent briefing paper on the effect heated tobacco products have had in Japan.

One of a number of positive country profiles set to feature in the fourth biennial Global State of Tobacco Harm Reduction report, published later this year, this briefing paper shows the number of people who smoke has fallen by nearly 50 percent since the introduction of vapes nearly two decades ago (from 23.7 percent of adults in 2005 to 12.9 percent in 2022).

KAC’s newest publication also includes a significant forecast, based on the latest available data from the Office for National Statistics and Action on Smoking and Health, that reveals the number of adults who smoke will continue to fall to just over 10 percent in 2025. In contrast the number of adults who vape will keep rising from the 11 percent recorded in 2024, meaning vaping will overtake smoking for the first time in the U.K. According to KAC, these changes provide further evidence that when consumers have access to safer nicotine products that are acceptable and readily available, they will make the decision to switch in ever-increasing numbers.

While this briefing paper, which will be available in 12 languages as well as English, tells a story of consumers leading the way by adopting a new technology in a bid to improve their health, it also showcases the impact that scientific research and proactive governments can have on public health policies, according to KAC.