Smokeless Coup

The total value of the world’s top 10 most valuable tobacco brands has decreased by 6 percent, with eight out of 10 brands experiencing a decline in brand value this year, according to the latest ranking by Brand Finance, a leading brand valuation consultancy. The ranking reveals a significant shift in the industry toward smokeless alternatives, driven by changing consumer preferences and increasing regulatory pressures. Despite these changes, traditional combustible tobacco brands remain the most valuable, supported by loyal customer bases and effective pricing strategies.

IQOS (brand value up 8 percent to $3.5 billion) is the fastest-growing tobacco brand, driven by rising revenue from smoke-free products. Philip Morris International reported smoke-free products reached nearly 40 percent of total net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023. This was driven by the continued growth of IQOS, which has now surpassed Marlboro in net revenues, solidifying its position as the leading premium nicotine brand less than 10 years after its launch.

Despite a 6 percent drop in brand value to $32.6 billion, Marlboro retains its position as the world’s most valuable tobacco brand for the 10th consecutive year. It leads the sector by a significant margin, with a brand value more than five times that of L&M, which holds the second spot.

Altria Group, which owns Marlboro in the United States, and PMI, which owns the brand elsewhere, have both faced declining revenue from combustible products. Altria has struggled with lower shipment volumes and increased promotional investments, including a recent $0.17 per pack price increase on Marlboro and other brands in the U.S. Similarly, PMI has reported a drop in revenue from combustible tobacco. Nevertheless, Marlboro retains its top position due to its loyal customer base and strong promotional strategies.