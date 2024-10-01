Testing the Waters

Eight years after the first tobacco company invested in a cannabis firm, hardly a month passes without news on the progress of cigarette makers’ ventures into this field. On Sept. 5, Organigram Holdings, BAT’s first major investment in the cannabis sector, announced that it had closed the second of three tranches of a CAD124.56 million ($92.2 million) follow-on equity investment by BAT’s BT DE Investments subsidiary.

As part of the transaction, Organigram in 2023 created a strategic investment pool, Jupiter, to be funded with CAD83.1 million. According to a press release, Jupiter is targeting investments in emerging cannabis opportunities that enable Organigram to apply industry-leading capabilities to new markets, thus expanding its global footprint.

Organigram’s first Jupiter investment, in March, was in Open Book Extracts, a Roxboro, North Carolina, USA-based manufacturer of legal cannabinoid ingredient production, formulation and finished goods. The $2 million investment was Organigram’s second into the U.S. market. In June, the company invested €17 million ($18.8 million) in Sanity Group, a leading German cannabis company.

Meanwhile, on Aug. 1, Aurora Cannabis announced a commercial collaboration with Cogent International manufacturing, a subsidiary of inhalation and oral delivery systems provider Vectura Fertin Pharma, which is associated with Philip Morris International. Through the arrangement, Cogent will launch its Luo CBD lozenge on Aurora’s Canadian medical cannabis patient platform, giving it access to patient feedback that will be used for building data for future analysis.

There is, however, also less upbeat news from the sector. Altria’s Cronos Group, which has been struggling to find its footing in the Canadian recreational market, ended last year with a $168.7 million loss; in mid-2023, Cronos was even reviewing sales options.

In June this year, Imperial Brands’ Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies (OCT) delisted from the London Stock Exchange, where it had been one of the first cannabis companies to start trading in 2021. Since its listing, the company’s share price had fallen by 97 percent, with its market capitalization plunging to £1.5 million ($1.96 million). OCT stressed that it had no immediate cash flow concerns but said that, as an unlisted company, it expected to have access to a larger pool of capital.