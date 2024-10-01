The Long Road to Zero

To achieve its Green Deal goal and make the European Union climate-neutral by 2050, the European Commission aims to decarbonize transportation in the common market by that same date. It’s a mammoth task because the transportation sector is the EU’s biggest source of greenhouse gas (GHG), currently accounting for more than 1 billion tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions annually, which is equivalent to the total emissions of Germany and the Netherlands combined.

Not only is transportation responsible for more than a quarter of the EU’s total GHG emissions, but it is also the only major economic sector in Europe where GHGs have increased since the 1990s. Demand for transportation continues to grow steadily in the EU. According to the Alliance for Logistics Innovation through Collaboration in Europe (ALICE), demand for transportation in Europe increased by more than 20 percent between 2000 and 2019, with freight transportation growing 22 percent. Although the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted this trend, leading to a drop in GHG emissions from transportation of 13.5 percent between 2019 and 2020, according to the European Environment Agency, emissions quickly resumed their upward trend, growing by 2.7 percent in 2022. International transportation emissions, such as those from ships and airplanes, are also projected to continue increasing.

Complicating matters, a recent analysis by Transportation and Environment (T&E), a European advocacy group for clean transportation and energy, shows that transportation has been decarbonizing more than three times slower than the rest of the EU economy since peaking in 2007. Under current climate policies, the group says, its share could reach 44 percent of all GHG emissions in the common market by 2030, up from 29 percent today.

According to the evaluation, the EU’s current climate regulations will reduce transportation emissions by just 25 percent compared to 1990 levels in 2040 and by 62 percent in 2050 as the new CO2 standards fall short on several measures, according to the organization. For starters, T&E argues, the rules lack a 100 percent zero-emission target. Furthermore, they leave 13 percent of heavy-duty vehicle sales unregulated and define trucks running partially on diesel as “zero-emission.” Cars, vans and trucks with combustion engines bought between now and the mid-2030s, the group argues, will still be driving on European roads while shipping operators have little incentive to increase their operational efficiency. Meanwhile, demand for air travel, spurred by increasing airport capacity, will offset any gains from green fuel this decade.