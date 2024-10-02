Illegal Factory Raided in Bulgaria

Bulgarian authorities uncovered a large illegal cigarette factory near Sofia, reports the Bulgarian News Agency.

The facility, which produced fake versions of well-known cigarette brands, was capable of producing some 2,400-2,800 cigarettes per minute. The police also found some 20 tons of processed tobacco, designated to be packaged and branded as cigarettes.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated and a witness has been questioned. The operation was conducted under the Customs Agency’s direct supervision.