  • October 2, 2024

Illegal Factory Raided in Bulgaria

Photo: Interior Ministry

Bulgarian authorities uncovered a large illegal cigarette factory near Sofia, reports the Bulgarian News Agency.

 The facility, which produced fake versions of well-known cigarette brands, was capable of producing some 2,400-2,800 cigarettes per minute. The police also found some 20 tons of processed tobacco, designated to be packaged and branded as cigarettes.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated and a witness has been questioned. The operation was conducted under the Customs Agency’s direct supervision.

