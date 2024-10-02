Switzerland Implements National Age Restrictions

Switzerland has enacted a new federal law requiring all cantons to restrict the sale of tobacco products to adults, reports SWI

The new tobacco products act ends the cantonal patchwork of rules on cigarettes and tobacco-related products.

Before Oct. 1, when the new law took effect, the cantons of Schwyz and Appenzell Innerrhoden had no age restrictions on tobacco sales. In other cantons, potential buyers had to be 16 or 18 years old.

The new federal law also restricts advertising. Tobacco advertisements are no longer permitted on public property, and on private property only if they cannot be seen from public property. Events aimed at minors are no longer permitted to have tobacco sponsors. Free promotional gifts related to tobacco consumption are also no longer permitted.

Public smoking restrictions now apply to all tobacco products.

It remains unclear however how the federal law will be implemented as enforcement remains the responsibility of individual cantons.