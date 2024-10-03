Ispire Launches New Vape Filling Machine

Ispire Technology is launching a new vapor device filling machine. Scheduled to be unveiled at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago Oct. 8–9, the I-80 can fill and seal 4,000 0.5 mL vapor devices per hour.

According to Ispire, the machine is 10 times faster than traditional manual methods and twice as fast as current automated systems. It is also cost-effective, saving $1,000 for every 10,000 units produced, the manufacturer wrote in a press release.

Ispire says its self-sealing devices remove the need for separate capping, boosting overall workflow efficiency by 1,000 percent over manual methods and 100 percent over other automated systems.

“The I-80 isn’t just a machine; it’s a game-changing solution to the capacity challenges that have hindered cannabis operators for years,” said Ispire Co-CEO Michael Wang.

“We’re not just improving productivity—we’re leading a paradigm shift in cannabis production efficiency. This innovation aligns with our mission to push the boundaries of technology for the benefit of our customers and the adult consumers they serve.”