Regulations Decimate Philippine Vape Sector

Onerous government regulations have forced about one fifth of Philippine vaping companies out of business, according to Philippine E-Cigarette Industry Association President Joey Dulay. Importers, he added, have found it easier to comply than their domestic counterparts.

“But we are pushing them to try and comply,” Dulay was quoted as saying by Business World.

Under the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act, manufacturers or importers must register their products and secure licenses to operate.

They are also required to adhere to packaging standards and pay duties and taxes.

Manufacturers, distributors and importers were given an 18-month transition period to comply with the regulations laid down in the vape law.

Dulay noted that many vape brands and manufacturers have yet to secure their Philippine standard quality and/or safety mark and import commodity clearance sticker.

By the end of August, the Bureau of Customs had confiscated PHP6.5 billion ($115.21 million) worth of illegal vape products, mostly from China

The government is estimated to miss around PHP5 billion yearly from illicit vape products.