Malaysia Requires Retailers to Hide Tobacco

Retailers in Malaysia will have to store cigarettes out of sight of customers following the enactment of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 on Oct. 1.

It is the first standalone Act in Malaysia to control cigarettes and electronic cigarettes, and this includes all types of cigarette products in the market with their advertisement, promotion and sponsorship prohibition.

A coffee shop operator told the Daily Express the profit margin offered by tobacco companies had dropped to MYR0.90 ($0.21) per pack that costs smokers close to MYR20, and some brands only MYR0.70 per pack.