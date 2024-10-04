Philippines to Step Up Anti-Smuggling Fight

The Philippines will step up its fight against tobacco smuggling, reports ABS-CBN, citing a Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) announcement on Oct. 3.

On Sept. 26, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage law, which aims to make food more affordable and provide better income to local farmers. The law classifies smuggling, hoarding, profiteering, cartel formation and financing of these crimes involving agricultural and fishery products as acts of economic sabotage. Violators risk life imprisonment and fines up to five times the value of the goods involved.

BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. emphasized that the agency will keep a close watch on tobacco smuggling as the national government loses billions of pesos from excise tax violations. This is also meant to protect the livelihood of local tobacco farmers.

The BIR said it will continue coordinating with the National Tobacco Administration (NTA) and other law enforcement agencies for anti-tobacco smuggling efforts.

The illicit trade of tobacco causes serious loss of revenue, business closures, decrease in local demand, and environmental degradation in the economy, according to the NTA.