Ispire and ANDS Sign Distributor Deal

Ispire Technology and Dubai-based ANDS have signed a five-year agreement under which the partners will commercialize Ispire’s Hidden Hills Club nicotine portfolio to the Middle East, North Africa (MENA) region and global duty-free markets.

“This collaboration is a pivotal moment for Ispire as we continue to expand our global footprint at a time when consumers are looking for harm-reduced products to transition away from combustible cigarettes,” said Ispire Technology Co-CEO Michael Wang in a statement.

“By partnering with ANDS, we gain access to one of the fastest-growing regions in the world, where smoking rates remain high, but there is a significant demand for harm-reduced products. With ANDS’ robust regulatory, legal, compliance, brand building, sales and distribution expertise as well as local market insights, we are well-positioned to bring the Hidden Hills Club nicotine portfolio to new markets, offering consumers innovative, harm-reduction alternatives to combustible cigarettes.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Ispire to bring the Hidden Hills Club nicotine products and their marketing power to the MENA region and global duty-free markets,” said ANDS co-founder and CEO Fadi Maayta.

“With Ispire’s cutting-edge products and our extensive reach and expertise, we are confident that this partnership will provide consumers with innovative nicotine delivery solutions that will bring potentially reduced risk products to adult smokers. Together, we aim to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the region while ensuring compliance with local laws and regulations.”