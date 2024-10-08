JT Completes Vector Acquisition

The JT Group completed the acquisition of Vector Group (VGR) on Oct. 7, following a tender offer, initially announced on Aug. 21.

The tender offer period, initiated on Sept. 4, 2024, expired at one minute after 23:59 Eastern Daylight Time, on Oct. 4, 2024. The conditions of the tender offer having been satisfied, the JT Group has accepted all such tendered shares, and, following a statutory merger on Oct. 7, 2024, VGR became a wholly owned subsidiary of the JT Group and was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 7, 2024.

In a statement, the JT Group said it expects the acquisition to improve the company’s return-on-investment in combustibles by significantly increasing the group’s presence and distribution network in the U.S, the second largest tobacco market in net sales and one of the most profitable.