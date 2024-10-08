KT&G Steps up Investment in Indonesia

KT&G will invest KRW600 billion ($454 million) and hire about 1,000 people in Indonesia. The company’s local operations will serve not only Indonesia but also the Middle East and other markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

“KT&G chose Indonesia as the company’s center of production for the Asia-Pacific market,” KT&G Indonesia’s president director, Jeong Yun-sig, told JoongAng Daily. Indonesia is KT&G’s biggest market outside Korea, accounting for 22.6 percent of the tobacco company’s total exports as of 2023.

KT&G entered Indonesia in 2011, when it bought a local tobacco company. As of 2023, the company had sold 9.55 billion cigarettes in the country, propelling it to the No. 4 spot among tobacco manufacturers in Indonesia, ahead of multinationals such as British American Tobacco and Japan Tobacco International.

In April, KT&G broke ground for two additional Indonesian factories. Upon completion, company will have a production capacity in Indonesia of 35 billion cigarettes annually.

“We have consistently invested in the Indonesian market, building a local R&D center and hiring experts for localization efforts,” Jeong Yun-sig said. “The localized version of Esse and new brands for the Indonesian market worked well for the company.”