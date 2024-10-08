Malaysians Urged to Report Smokers

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad is encouraging citizens to report rather than confront violators of the country’s new public smoking restrictions, according to The Star.

Following the implementation of the Tobacco Product Control for Public Health Act 2024, citizens have expressed concern about potential conflicts when confronting smokers.

Dzulkefly suggesting that individuals should take photographs and report the situation to the Health Ministry instead.

“Don’t worry. When faced with such situations, report them to us and let the authorities take action,” he was quoted as saying.

Dzulkefly said the 2010 Whistleblowers Protection Act would safeguard those who report violations.

Since the new law took effect, the health ministry has issued warnings to premises as it remains in the educational phase, with stricter actions planned from April 1, 2025.

Throughout 2023, the ministry received 9,440 complaints about smoking violations at food premises.