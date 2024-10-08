Trade Group Speaks up for Vape Flavors

The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) has expressed concern over recent attempts by tobacco control lobbyists to convince the government to ban vape flavors nationwide. According to the trade group, such a ban would have negative public health consequences and undermine Canada’s goal of reducing smoking rates to less than 5 percent by 2035.

“We must acknowledge and not ignore that more than 1.5 million adult vapors in Canada use flavored vaping products to stop smoking,” the CVA wrote in a statement.

“We agree underage youth should not vape; however, more needs to be done through education and providing the necessary tools for parents, teachers, coaches and community members, to understand the underlying issues as to why youth are vaping and providing solutions to solve their nicotine dependence.”

According to the CVA, Canada already has some of the best vape regulations globally, covering labeling, packaging, marketing, promotions, reporting and nicotine concentration limits. The group also urged the tobacco control lobbyist to consider the risks of the illicit market.

“The bullying tactics of anti-harm reduction lobbyists pressuring Minister Saks and Health Canada to act quickly, will only help grow the black market of vaping products,” the CVA wrote. “This will make vaping more accessible to youth, at much lower prices and greater risk to their health.”