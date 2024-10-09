EU Urged to Adjust Regulatory Framework

Unless the EU changes its strategies, the trading bloc is unlikely to achieve “smoke-free status by the target date,” according to a briefing published by We Are Innovation (WAI).

Titled “The EU’s Smoke-Free Future and the Role of Innovation—Findings from the Special Eurobarometer 539,” the paper notes that 24 percent of Europeans still smoke, placing the EU significantly behind its goal of becoming “smoke-free” by 2040. Global public health experts define a country as “smoke-free” when its smoking prevalence is 5 percent or less. The slow rate of smoking decline suggests that this scenario may not be reached until 2100—60 years after the target date.

According to the authors of the paper, countries that enable smokers to move and stay away from cigarettes through progressive regulatory frameworks for alternative products are witnessing more significant decreases in their smoking rates. This is the case of Sweden, where smoking rates have been in freefall since 2006, and Czechia and Greece more recently. On the other hand, countries that do not endorse the role of innovation, like Estonia, have seen the opposite trend.

The paper’s findings are consistent with research conducted outside the EU. The decline of smoking rates in the U.K., Switzerland, the U.S., New Zealand and Japan are linked to an uptake of vaping and tobacco-heating products, among others, according to its authors.

WAI’s analysis suggests that innovative products act as an “off-ramp” to quit smoking rather than an “on-ramp” for nonsmokers to start using nicotine.

The authors note that a smart regulatory environment for alternative products may have further benefits, like stimulating economic growth through enhancing entrepreneurship, innovation and job creation. It can also help reduce health disparities, as lower income groups tend to smoke more.

The briefing paper suggests that the EU’s path toward a smoke-free future should include a reassessment of the current policies and a combination of traditional measures and programs with innovative alternatives to smoking. Prioritizing the accessibility, acceptability and affordability of diverse options to help with cessation can be the key.