Trading Standards Funding Never Materialized: UKVIA

Local authorities never received the funds promised by Britain’s previous government to help them fight illicit nicotine products, according to the U.K. Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA).

In answer to concerns over underage and illicit vape sales, former Health Secretary Andrea Leadsom repeatedly said the government was committed to providing £30 million ($39.24 million) per year in additional funds for enforcement agencies.

However, a Freedom of Information investigation (FOI) conducted by the UKVIA has shown no evidence that the Conservatives came through on this promise before they were booted from power during the July 2024 U.K. general election.

“The previous Conservative government made a huge song and dance about its investment in Trading Standards but, as the findings of our most recent FOI investigation suggest, this is just another promise that has gone unfulfilled,” said UKVIA Director General John Dunne in a statement.

A recent study commissioned by the Association of Convenience Stores found Trading Standards needs a significant funding injection of £168.34 million over five years if it is to fully enforce current vape legislation across the U.K.