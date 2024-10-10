Tobacco Workers to Protest In Jakarta

Tobacco workers represented by the Federation of Tobacco Cigarette Food Beverage Trade Unions planned to protest outside the Ministry of Health in Jakarta today to denounce a proposed government regulation of tobacco sales.

Security risk management consultancy Crisis24 anticipated “hundreds” of participants and warned of the possibility of transport disruptions and minor clashes with police.

Indonesian lawmakers have been reevaluating the country’s tobacco control laws, including those on packaging.

In September, more than 20 industry organizations signed a joint statement against plans to require plain packaging for tobacco and vaping products. The signatories included groups representing manufacturers, tobacco and clove farmers, labor unions, traders/retailers, creative industries, broadcasters and advertisers.