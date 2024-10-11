Anti-Fraud Office Boosts Cooperation Against Illicit Trade

The European Anti-Fraud office (OLAF) held its annual tobacco conference Oct. 8-10 in Dublin. The event brought together over 90 participants representing customs and national police authorities of EU member states and third countries, the World Customs Organization, Europol and industry officials, among other stakeholders.

Participants discussed strategies and trends and exchanged best practices in order to enhance international cooperation in combating tobacco smuggling. During the conference, OLAF presented an overview of developments on water pipe tobacco and new generation tobacco products, which have gained popularity in recent years.

According to OLAF, the illegal tobacco trade poses a significant threat to public health, deprives the EU and member states of substantial tax revenues and fuels organized crime networks. It undermines anti-smoking and public health campaigns, and violates the EU and EU member state rules on manufacturing, distribution and sale. In 2023, OLAF-associated operations led to the seizure of 616 million illicit cigarettes, 140 tons of raw tobacco and 6 tons of water pipe tobacco, preventing the loss of an estimated €150 million ($164 million) in revenue loss in the EU.

The goal of the conference was to build stronger, more robust and coordinated international efforts to combat the illegal tobacco trade, thereby protecting public health, safeguarding revenues and disrupting the illicit networks involved in smuggling operations.