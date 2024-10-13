Zimbabwe: Preparation for Growing Season on Track

The Zimbabwean tobacco industry is increasingly confident it will achieve 300 million kg in the 2024-2025 season, reports The Herald.

In a statement on Oct. 10, Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) Chelesani Tsarwe said preparations for the upcoming growing season were progressing well, with most farmers expressing optimism about the cropping period.

With consistent rainfall and moderate temperatures expected, farmers are better positioned to maximize their outputs than they were in the most recent growing season.

“We are optimistic about achieving the set target, thanks to the favorable weather forecast,” said Tsarwe.

Despite the drought caused by El Niño, tobacco fared relatively well last year. The yield decreased by 20 percent from the previous season, reaching about 231 million kilograms in 2023.

As of Oct. 4, 2024, Zimbabwe had exported 159.43 million kg of tobacco valued at $833.99 million, compared to 143.23 million kg during the same period last year.

“The average export price this year stands at $5.23, marking an increase from $4.99 recorded during the same period last year,” said Tsarwe.

Last year the country earned $1.3 billion from tobacco exports, up 30 percent over 2022.

Eager to capture more value from the tobacco business, the government wants Zimbabwe to boost leaf output and move into value-added activities such as cigarette manufacturing.