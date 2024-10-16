BAT Hosts Capital Markets Day

BAT is hosting a capital markets day for institutional investors and analysts at its Innovation Centre in Southampton, U.K., today, Oct. 16.

During the event, CEO Tadeu Marroco and CFO Soraya Benchikh will provide further details on the company’s transformation journey. BAT aims to become a predominantly smokeless business by 2035 by providing smokers with access to a wide range of smokeless products.

According to BAT, the capital markets day will demonstrate how the company’s science, innovation, breadth of capabilities and people can combine to achieve a smokeless world and deliver long-term sustainable value for all its stakeholders.

In an announcement, company said it remains on track to deliver low-single digit organic revenue and adjusted profit from operations growth in 2024. It plans to progressively improve its delivery to 3-5 percent organic revenue growth and mid-single-figure adjusted profit from operations growth on an organic, constant currency basis by 2026.