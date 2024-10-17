Philippines Urged to Regulate Flavors

Researchers urged the Philippine the government to regulate flavored tobacco and mandate plain packaging, citing the country’s obligation as a signatory to the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, reports The Manila Times.

“Historically, tobacco companies have used flavoring agents to enhance the appeal of tobacco consumption, encourage initiation and experimentation of tobacco use, and sustain tobacco use,” researchers of the Ateneo de Manila University were quoted as saying. “

“However, the Philippines currently does not regulate flavored tobacco products, despite the increasing market shares of flavored tobacco products and novel technologies such as crushable capsules.”

In a recent study of 106 cigarette and cigar products, only 62 turned out to have flavor descriptors.